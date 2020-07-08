Best Summer 2020 No Deposit Offers

What’s your perfect summer holiday? A vacation to your favourite beach, a weekend with your family or a road trip in your dream car? You can have it all, but you’ve got to have the money you can spend.

But how do you find money to create your perfect summer holiday? You need to work harder in life or win a million-pound jackpot. Working hard in life can make you rich.

But in this article, we’ll talk about getting rich by playing jackpot games or slots. You don’t need to spend money instantly. We’ll highlight the best ways to play casino games free, or rather using no deposit offers.

SuperNova Casino–$30

Supernovas, the explosion of stars, are meant to be colourful and energetic. They grab your eyes and make you stare at a star as it comes to the end of its life. Lucky you, that’s also what happens when you visit Supernova casino, a Curacao-based gambling website.

You receive $30 no deposit money you can use to play slots, keno and a wide variety of card games for a few days. In the usual style, you don’t need to deposit money or link a credit card to receive this offer.

All you need is an email address and name. You can then spend your $30 on how you want. But there’s a caveat. Should you wish to withdraw your winnings from this bonus, you’ll need to meet 50x wagering requirements.

Ozwin Casino–$15

Australia-based Ozwin Casino knows how to treat new customers. First, it gives you $15 you can use to play several slots without commitments. If you enjoy your experience, you can then claim a first deposit bonus worth up to $2000.

And if you’re a sucker for bonuses, you can claim a second 200% bonus worth a maximum of $2000. That’s not all. There are more offers at this casino, and you can use them to play the website’s massive range of games, from slots and video poker to blackjack and poker.

Besides games and bonuses, it’s reassuring to know Ozwin is a top-rated casino. It’s a company with reliable customer support, low fees and fast payouts. It’s also mobile-friendly, meaning you can use your iPhone or Android device to play their games.

888 Tiger Casino–$25

Tigers know when to strike, often when there’s a good deal. Speaking of which, 888 Tiger Casino gives you a great no deposit bonus deal: a $25 offer that comes with 30x wagering requirements.

For the uninitiated, 30x wagering requirements are lenient and manageable. That means it’s possible to meet these conditions and withdraw your bonus winnings. Do you need a bonus code?

This is one of those offers that don’t require no deposit bonus codes. You also don’t need a code to claim 888 Tiger casino’s 250% slots bonus. And guess what? You can cash out a maximum of 20x your stake.

888 Casino—30 free spins

Veteran casino players can recognize this casino by its logo alone. It’s one of the oldest online gambling brands in the world, having launched in 1997. Fortunately, it’s also one of the best places to find a no deposit welcome bonus.

The requirement is to create an account. After that, you can claim 30 free spins or 88 free spins if you’re from the UK. Similar to 888 Tiger Casino, your no deposit offer comes with 30x wagering requirements.

It also precedes a bigger 100% first deposit bonus of up to $100. But that’s not the best part about 888 Casino. It’s a big, famous brand with a solid reputation. And that means it has reliable services, from customer support and payouts to technical support and game variety.

RIZK Casino–$10

RIZK is another British casino with a robust reputation for providing high-paying games, generous bonuses and overall reliable services. As such, don’t place too much attention on its small $10 no deposit bonus.

Instead, concentrate on how it treats you once you make your first deposit. News flash: you receive a 100% bonus of up to $100 plus 50 free spins. You also get the chance to play over 500 games from leading software providers: Play’n GO, NetEnt, Microgaming, and Blueprint, to name a few.

RIZK Casino is a trusted company, as we’ve mentioned above. It’s a website you can use to play your favourite games without worrying about customer service frustrations. You can forget about delayed withdrawals and games crashing once you become a customer of this platform.

Mr. Spin—50 free spins

Mr. Spin is always in a generous mood, so it’s not surprising there are summer gifts for all newcomers this year. Your no deposit gift spin is 50 free spins on Reel Royalty. If you win money in the process, you can cash it out, albeit after meeting 20x wagering requirements.

That’s alright, though. Wagering requirements of 20x are fair and manageable. But because you’ll need to deposit money to meet these conditions, keep in mind, there’s another 100% first deposit bonus with similar terms.

Claim both offers to maximize your profits. Grab more rewards if you enjoy your experience with Mr. Spin Casino. In fact, you can also refer a friend to join this website, and you’ll receive $5 free.

BoVegas–$20

BoVegas is one of the most recommended online casinos for Americans. But it accepts customers from all over the world. In fact, it gives you $20 to register an account. And if you like what you get, it opens its treasure box, revealing up to $5,500 in rewards.

The thing is, BoVegas works with one software provider only: Big Time Gaming. BGT is licensed in the US hence why this operator accepts US customers. However, the lack of alternative games means you can get bored quickly on the website.

In that case, it’s essential to open accounts at multiple casinos. You’ll receive bonuses from each operator. And you’ll also increase your game variety and get to test the services of various companies.