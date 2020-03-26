Betsoft Announces Their Latest Cinematic Release with Monster Pop

Award-winning Betsoft Gaming is reinforcing its reputation for cinematic quality animation with brand new release Monster Pop. This cascading reels video slot offers a 5×5 grid that expands to an impressive 13×13 grid, giving mega win potential with its cluster pay-outs of up to 1921x your bet.

Monster Pop brings fast-paced gameplay with exciting action. Collect stacks of monsters and watch out for the MONSTER CLONER SYMBOL to expand the grid. Added Wilds increase your chances for big wins. Grab FLAMING SPHERES for free spins to set the swamp on fire and watch the winnings tumble into your lap with a potential for even more re-spins. A MONSTER FURY can be triggered at the end of a cascade, creating big reactions to spark off bigger wins!

Annamaria Anastasi, Marketing Director, Betsoft Gaming, said: ‘We are renowned for great storyboards and for true cinematic quality. Monster Pop strengthens this reputation. It also delivers an innovative take on cluster pays slot games, offering players excitement and huge win potential. Player response has been fantastic so far and we expect Monster Pop to be a long term hit.’

About Betsoft Gaming:

Betsoft Gaming is the market leader in cinematic casino content and gaming solutions, working with 200+ of the most successful casino operators worldwide. Since 2006, the Betsoft brand has been synonymous with commercial success and innovation. Its portfolio of more than 190 RNG titles is proven to attract, engage, and retain players. Headquartered and licensed in Malta, Betsoft operates in more than 15 regulated markets, with its games being independently certified by Gaming Labs International. Visit www.betsoft.com to try our games.