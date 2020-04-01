Betsoft Secures Presence in Colombia’s Regulated Market with Rivalo

Leading Latin-American operator chooses Betsoft’s award-winning content to consolidate its position as the region’s premier online platform.

Rivalo, Colombia’s only vertically integrated, licenced operator is delighted to partner with Betsoft Gaming. Access to Betsoft’s award-winning portfolio will allow Rivalo to offer the highest quality gaming experience to players in Colombia and ultimately, further afield. Betsoft Gaming recently passed a rigorous ISMS Audit giving it autonomy to operate in Colombia. Rivalo works closely with Coljuegos, the national betting regulator as well as utilising EveryMatrix software. This committed regard for security, together with Betsoft’s quality and rigour, is anticipated to expedite Coljuegos’ approval process of each game.

Francesca Raniolo, Sales Executive, Betsoft Gaming, said; ‘The Latin-American market is a hugely exciting opportunity for us; we take new business markets very seriously, hence our commitment to regulation and compliance. We are very pleased to build a successful relationship with a professional and well-respected operator such as Rivalo.’

Alvaro Jose Mosquera, Country Manager, Rivalo said; ‘Now more than ever, having a great offering of casino games, will be the determinant factor for customer acquisition and retention. As we are one of only 18 licenced operators in Colombia, it is critical for us to work with providers who more than meet the requirements set by our regulator, so we are delighted to integrate Betsoft’s game offering into Colombia.’

Betsoft Gaming has also recently passed an ISMS audit for Spain, allowing their Spanish partners full access to the ever-expanding portfolio.

About Betsoft Gaming Betsoft Gaming is the market leader in cinematic casino content and gaming solutions, working with 200+ of the most successful casino operators worldwide. Since 2006, the Betsoft brand has been synonymous with commercial success and innovation. Its portfolio of more than 190 RNG titles is proven to attract, engage, and retain players. Headquartered and licensed in Malta, Betsoft operates in more than 15 regulated markets, with its games being independently certified by Gaming Labs International. Visit www.betsoft.com to try our games.

About Rivalo

Rivalo is a premium betting house which owns its own technological platform and is strategically focused on Latin American markets. The company operates throughout the region on its rivalo.com; rivalo.net; rivalo.pe, rivalo.ec and rivalo.co sites. Its main market is Brazil and its second in importance and size is Colombia, a country where the company established one of its global Sports-Book management offices in the city of Medellin. Rivalo is one of the few – if not the only – Colombian licensed betting operator with a direct operation of its Sports-Book as well as its Customer Service and Fraud & Payments desk within the country.