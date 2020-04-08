Betsoft Signs Leading Social Casino Slot.com

13/02/2019 – Valletta, Malta – As part of its continued push into new frontiers, Betsoft Gaming has formalised a strategic content partnership with international social casino institution Slot.com.

The agreement is extensive, covering a wide range of Betsoft content under the Slots3TM umbrella, and making both established favourites and exciting innovations available to Slot.com players.

Founded in 2014, Slot.com is headquartered in Barcelona, and operates worldwide. Across its website and dedicated application. Slot.com is the number one social casino destination in the company’s home country, boasting in excess of 40,000 daily users who choose from a library of more than 100 games.

“We believe our partnership with Betsoft will be an enduring one, and we hope to add more Betsoft content to our portfolio to help meet player demand” says Yair Martínez, General Manager at Slot.com. “We are satisfied that, in addition to the immediate content that is currently being integrated into our portfolio, this partnership will also provide Slot.com with a steady stream of new, high-quality games that will appeal to our global player base and support further international growth.”

“Social casino represents a significant growth area for content providers who can meet players’ expectations for quality, variety, and engagement,” explains Annamaria Anastasi, Marketing Director for Betsoft. “Betsoft was founded on the principle of cinematic gaming, marrying a new level of audio-visual excellence to the innovative themes and gameplay mechanics that make a successful slot game. This makes us an ideal source of content for social casinos and we are proud to be in a position to provide world-class content to Slot.com’s worldwide audience.”

About Betsoft Gaming:

Betsoft Gaming is the market leader in cinematic casino content and gaming solutions, working with 200+ of the most successful casino operators worldwide. Since 2006, the Betsoft brand has been synonymous with commercial success and innovation. Its portfolio of more than 190 RNG titles are proven to attract, engage, and retain players. Headquartered and licensed in Malta, Betsoft operates in more than 15 regulated markets, with its games being independently certified by Gaming Labs International. Visit www.betsoft.com to try our games.

About Slot.com:

Slot.com is the leading social casino entertainment portal in the Spanish market and with great growth in different markets around the world. A portal with more than 100 slots dedicated to social casino, is a complete entertainment portal, multiplatform for desktop and also for iOS and android, translated in 6 languages, with challenges and tournaments every single day. Slot.com is a leading product of the Social Games Online company, which is part of a multitude of successful social casino products. It’s easy, it’s fun, it’s free. Discover all the excitement at www.slot.com