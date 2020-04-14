Betsoft Strikes Slots’ Content Partnership with Salsa Technology

Betsoft Gaming one of the world’s premier producers of high-quality iGaming content is proud to announce a partnership deal with Salsa Technology.

The agreement will see the award-winning developer integrate a wide selection of its top-performing titles on to Salsa Technology’s Game Aggregation Platform (GAP). Betsoft prides itself on its creative studio which has launched a whole wave of cinematic animated slot titles. Some of the Betsoft games available within the deal will include classics Monster Pop, Spring Tails and Total Overdrive.

Salsa Technology’s partners will be able to access this innovative new slot content through a single integration.

Betsoft’s Sales Executive, Francesca Raniolo said: ‘Partnering with Salsa Technology, who are recognised leaders in the Latin-American market, as well as Spain and Portugal, is another step forward for us in our global strategy.’

Salsa Technology’s Global Business Development Manager Victor Arias followed: ‘Betsoft Gaming has been a leader in the slots’ development space for years and we cannot wait to add these new games to our GAP offering.’

About Betsoft Gaming:

Betsoft Gaming is the market leader in cinematic casino content and gaming solutions, working with 200+ of the most successful casino operators worldwide. Since 2006, the Betsoft brand has been synonymous with commercial success and innovation. Its portfolio of more than 190 RNG titles is proven to attract, engage, and retain players. Headquartered and licensed in Malta, Betsoft operates in more than 15 regulated markets, with its games being independently certified by Gaming Labs International. Visit www.betsoft.com to try our games.

About Salsa Technology, formerly Patagonia Entertainment

Salsa Technology is an omni-channel iGaming platform servicing both new and established online and land-based operators. Its leading game aggregating platform (GAP) is available in Latam and increasingly around the globe. The company began life in Video Bingo game development and is still renowned for creating the most innovative titles on the market. Video Bingo is a hybrid between Bingo and Slot games. The company is one of the most popular technology developers in the Latin American market and is rapidly growing into other markets. The platform, technology and entire games portfolio is lab certified for Colombia, Mexico, Asia and Europe will be coming soon. More information about Salsa Technology can be found at www.salsatechnology.com.