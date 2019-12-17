BGC Launches Brand New Multimedia Campaign for Safer Gambling

The Trade Association for the UK Gambling Industry Launched a New Multimedia Campaign

The Betting and Gaming Council, the UK gambling industry’s trade association, has launched a brand-new multimedia campaign to promote safer gambling during the holiday season. The campaign, The Limits are Good, will focus solely on men aged between 18-34. The main objective of the campaign will be to encourage deposit limits to be set and not to overdo with placing bets during the Christmas holiday.

There will be a series of associated content and short digital films that will feature responsible limit tools. The associated content and digital films are of a humorous yet thought-provoking nature. The BGC said the short films are available to watch on YouTube now with additional content being rolled out across several operator channels and retail locations in the coming weeks.

The BGC Chairman, Brigid Simmonds said there are limits set on a daily basis with life in general and setting the same kind of limits with gaming and betting should be no different. With there being a lot more sporting events during the festive period it is important to keep track and minimize the losses. There are tons of new tools available online for bettors as well as in retail shops for players to keep track of their spending and losses.