$1,000 Guaranteed Games in CyberSpins Epic Bingo Party

Cyberspins’ $20,000 Epic Bingo Party starts soon. You can win some epic prizes at this fun event on the last Saturday of every month.

Ring in the new year with CyberSpins and joining the Epic Bingo Party December 31st. CyberSpins Epic Bingo Party is a must attend event this month. Taking place on New Year’s Eve, there is a total of $20,000 to be won with one big event guaranteeing $10,000.

The fun starts at 6:00pm over in the Tourney Room. There will be 10 warm up games paying out $1,000 each with 10 total.

The Main Event will start at 11pm and will offer $10,000 in cash. Tickets for the warm up games are just $2.00 each. The main event cards will be a little higher, but not by much, just $5.00.

CyberSpins is offering its renowned promo for all games including the big event with buy 3 receive 2 free. There is a cap set at 120 cards per player, so everyone has a fair playing field.

End 2022 and start out 2023 the right way, with $10,000 in cash! If you have plans and cannot attend the event no worries preorder is available for all games throughout the evening.

Prepurchase your cards when you join CyberSpins today. New players receive 10 no deposit free spins just for signing up and then $1,250 in bonuses plus another 200 free spins.