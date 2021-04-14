$1K Weekly in Prizes Playing the Springtime Tournament at Vegas Crest Casino

Win over $1,000 in prizes every week playing Vegas Crest Casinos Springtime Slots Tournament

Springtime is here and no better way to celebrate than with a chance to compete and win a share of the $1,000 prize pool every week. Each week across Thursday and Friday, take part in the Springtime Slots Tournament and you could spin yourself $500 in cold hard cash!

How to join in on the fun and excitement is easy to do just play any of the Spring themed slots; Birds!, The Hive, The Angler, Show me the Honey, Mystic Hive, Farm Ville, Crackin’ Eggs, Unicorns, Rainbow Farm, Farm Ville 2, Wild Mega Bunny and Rainbow Farm Returns, and spin the best equalized win over five rounds. If you score the highest amongst all other players, you will land yourself either the $500 1st place cash prize or one of the other 29 casino bonus prizes. There’s plenty of prizes up for grabs!

Ranking Prizes Balance

1st Place $500.00 Cash

2nd Place $200.00 Casino Bonus

3rd Place $150.00 Casino Bonus

4th Place $75.00 Casino Bonus

5th Place $50.00 Casino Bonus

6th – 10th Place $25.00 Casino Bonus

11th – 20th Place $10.00 Casino Bonus

21th – 30th Place $5.00 Casino Bonus

