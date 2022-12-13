25% with Maximum of $200 Cashback Bonuses at Vegas Crest

Vegas Crest is giving players a Hot Slot cashback bonus up to $200. From classic slots to the latest new releases, get 25% of losses up to a maximum of $200.

You can’t lose when you play Vegas Crest’ Hot Slot! Earn some hot Slot Cashback every month when you play Vegas Crest’ featured games.

It makes sense to play one of the hottest slots and turn it into 25% cashback on all losses up to three times each week at Vegas Crest, especially this month with all the extra shopping and gift giving!

Hot Slot Cashback

Earn 25% cashback on all losses this month of December playing Loot the Train. The maximum cashback bonus is $200. The cashback bonus can be claimed up to three times per week.

At least one deposit must have been made in the previous 7 days to qualify. This promotion is based on all losses made playing the featured game. Once the bonus is awarded you must claim within 24 hours, or it will expire. Wagering is 35x the bonus amount.

Waste no time earning this week’s cashback! Join Vegas Crest to get started. Not only will you start earning your Hot Slot reward, but you will be welcomed to the casino with 10 free spins just for signing up and then $2,500 in welcome bonuses plus another 90 free spins.

The first deposit is matched 200% plus 30 free spins are credited. The second welcome offer is a 300% bonus plus 60 free games.