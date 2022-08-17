August is Vegas Crest Casinos Beach Bingo Tourney

Grab your floaties and cocktails and head over to the tropical beach party. Join us every week between Monday and Tuesday for your chance to win $1,200 in cash!

There’s a beach party going on! Grab your floaties and your favorite cocktails and hurry over to Vegas Crest to claim your invitation each week throughout the month on Monday and Tuesday. Play for a guaranteed $3,075 prize pool each week.

Join the fun in the Tropical Bingo room starting at 12:00am Monday and Tuesday for multi-part starting games with guaranteed pots paying $30 The first part will play a small pattern, the second part a beach themed pattern and the third a coverall. Bingo cards are only $.35 each and when you buy 7 you get 3 free.

The tournament will play each week on Monday and again on Tuesday. The top 40 players will be guaranteed either a cash or casino bonus prize. Earn points for the most beach themed bingo games you win.

Ranking and Prize

1st place- $1,200 Cash

2nd place- $600 Free Play Bonus

3rd place- $300 Free Play Bonus

4th place- $150 Free Play Bonus

5th place- $75 Free Play Bonus

6th-10th place- $50 Free Play Bonus

11th-20th place- $25 Free Play Bonus

21st-30th place- $15 Free Play Bonus

31st-40th place- $10 Free Play Bonus