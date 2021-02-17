Come Play in the Vegas Crest February Food Fight Slots Tourney

How about a food fight? Yep, you heard right! Vegas Crest is hosting an epic food fight event on Wednesday only. Be one of the top players to place amongst the top 20 players and you are guaranteed a win.

Starting at 12:01am EST on Wednesday play any of the food inspired themed slots; Licky Luck, Dim Sum Prize, Spring Tails, ChilliPop, Smiley Veggies, Frutti Friends and Mamma Mia to score as many wins as you can to climb to the top of the leaderboard. If you have what it takes to out beat the rest of the players, you will take home a tasty cash prize worth $300.

Points are scored by getting the best equalized win with just one spin. It doesn’t matter how many spins you make on any of the qualifying slots, the highest score gets you on the leaderboard.

Ranking / Prizes / Balance

1st Place $300.00 Cash

2nd Place $150.00 Casino Bonus

3rd Place $75.00 Casino Bonus

4th Place $50.00 Casino Bonus

5th Place $25.00 Casino Bonus

6th – 10th Place $10.00 Casino Bonus

11th – 20th Place $5.00 Casino Bonus

To be eligible to participate you must have made at least one deposit. Now is a good time to make the first deposit if you haven’t already done so. Vegas Crest will match the first deposit by 200% up to $1,000 plus give you 30 free spins. They will also match the second deposit by 300% up to $1,500 plus award another 60 free spins.