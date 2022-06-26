CyberSpins $10,000 Big Event is this Saturday June 25th

Win Big Cash with $10,000 Guaranteed with the Big Bingo Event at Cyberspins Casino

CyberSpins Big Bingo Event is coming up! Mark your calendars and make no plans for Saturday evening, June 25th at 11pm. The fun starts at 6pm with 10 $1,000 guaranteed warm-up games and the highly anticipated game at 11pm sharp!

Warm-up Games

Starting at 6pm and running through 10pm there will be 10 warm-up games paying out $1,000 each guaranteed.

Main Event

The Big Bingo Event is at 11pm sharp! Play for a chance to win $10,000 in cash.

Cards for the warm-up games are just $2.00 each. Bingo cards for the guaranteed $10,000 game are $5.00 each. All games are offering the buy 3 get 2 free. CyberSpins put a cap on the cards with 120 each so that everyone has the same chance of winning the guaranteed prizes.

Make sure to join CyberSpins before Saturday. When you join CyberSpins will credit you 10 no deposit free spins when signing up and then $1,250 in casino bonuses plus another 200 free spins.

$1,250 Welcome Bonus Package

1st deposit will be matched 100% bonus up to $500 plus 100 free spins

2nd deposit will be matched 150% bonus up to $750 plus 90 free spins