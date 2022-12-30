Cyberspins $1,100 in Prizes in their Video Bingo Special

The Video Bingo Special Tournament at Cyberspins Bingo has a top prize of $500 every week! Prizes every week worth $1,100

Play CyberSpins last Video Bingo Special of the year this week. There’s a top prize of $500 waiting to be won this week playing their Video Bingo Special Wednesday and Thursday.

CyberSpins is giving away $1,100 in prizes just for playing your favorite video bingo games.

The competition is ranked on the total winnings, so the more you win the higher your rank will be across the leaderboard. The tournament starts at 12:01am Wednesday and ends at 11:59pm Thursday. If you can score the highest wins and be amongst the top 20 players, you are guaranteed to take home a prize.

Prizes

1st place- $500 Cash

2nd place- $250 Casino Bonus

3rd place- $100 Casino Bonus

4th place- $50 Casino Bonus

5th place- $25 Casino Bonus

6th-10th place- $15 Casino Bonus

11th-20th place- $10 Casino Bonus

At least one deposit must have been made in the previous seven days to participate. All players must ‘opt-in’ to be eligible, if not game play will not count. The tournament is based on total wins played across the qualifying games. All prizes awarded as a casino bonus are subject to 35x wagering.

Hurry over to CyberSpins and play the last Video Bingo Special of 2022!