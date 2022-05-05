Cyberspins, Claim 70 Free Spins in the Mexican Fiesta Promo

Mexican Fiesta

Claim up to 70 Free Spins this May playing CyberSpins’ Mexican Fiesta Promotion

It’s party time! Grab your sombrero and get ready to party all month long when you play CyberSpins. Every Thursday make sure to join the Mexican Fiesta and claim up to 70 free spins. The number of free spins you win depends on your funding tier.

Deposit Free Spins

$30-$80 30 Free Spins on Pinata Pop
$80.01-$150 40 Free Spins on Trendy Skulls
$150.01+ 60 Free Spins on Popping Pinatas
$150.01+ and are VIP 70 Free Spins on TR3S Mariachis

This free spin promotion is available with the first deposit of the day only. The minimum deposit is only $30. This promotion cannot be claimed with any other promotion. Make sure to claim your free spins they expire 24 hours after being credited. All winnings are subject to 35x wagering before winnings can be cashed out.

New players, you’re not left out! CyberSpins offers a special bonus for you. Claim 10 no deposit free spins to test out the games, and then a welcome bonus package worth $1,250 in casino bonuses plus another 190 free spins.

  1. First deposit- 100% bonus up to $500 plus 100 free spins
  2. Second deposit- 150% bonus up to $750 plus 90 free spins
