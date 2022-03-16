Cyberspins Wonder Woman Guaranteed Weekly Cash Prizes

Play CyberSpins Wonder Women to Win a Share of the Guaranteed Weekly Prize Pool

You can win your way to the top of the leaderboard every Tuesday and Wednesday this month when you play CyberSpins Wonder Women Slots. CyberSpins celebrates International Women’s Day every week with a tournament competition that pays first place $800 in cash and 19 other prizes with up to $250 in casino bonuses.

Play these qualifying slots for the best equalized win over 5 spins: Cleopatra VII, Wu Zetian, Gold of Egypt, Flower Goddess Festival, Mother of Dragons, Lady Hawk, Moon Goddess, Cleopatra 18+, Pandora’s Box, Treasures of the Nile, Fantasy Goddess.

Prizes

1st place- $800 Cash

2nd place- $250 Casino Bonus

3rd place- $100 Casino Bonus

4th place- $75 Casino Bonus

5th place- $25 Casino Bonus

6th-10th place- $10 Casino Bonus

11th-20th place- $5 Casino Bonus

In order to be eligible for the competition, you must be a real money player at Cyberspins Casino. Every casino bonus is subject to a 35x wagering requirement. All free spins bonus features included in the slot game count towards that round’s score.