Every Weekend the Fun is On the Go at Vegas Crest

Join Vegas Crest’ On the Go Tourney from your mobile every weekend for some great prizes

This entire month Vegas Crest is hosting a special On the Go Tourney for all players who are super busy, but still want to have time to get in on some competition action and a chance to win a share of the $2,250 prize pool.

Each and every weekend you get the chance to either land the first-place prize worth $1,000 or any of the other 29 top prizes when you join the On the Go Tourney from your mobile. The competition starts at 12:01am on Friday and doesn’t end until 11:59pm on Sunday. The top 30 players who have earned the most points Sunday night will guarantee themselves a prize.

How do you earn points? Just play your favorite slots and earn points based on the best equalized win over 5 consecutive rounds. Free spin bonus features is included in the qualifications of the spins.

On the Go Prizes

1st place- $1,000 Cash

2nd place- $500 Casino Bonus

3rd place- $250 Casino Bonus

4th place- $75 Casino Bonus

5th place- $50 Casino Bonus

6th-10th place- $25 Casino Bonus

11th-20th place- $15 Casino Bonus

21st -30th place- $10 Casino Bonus