Experience Vegas Crest Casinos Tropical Summer Bingo Tourney

Join Vegas Crest Casino’s Tropical Summer Bingo Tourney every Monday and Tuesday for tons of prizes. Featuring a summer theme and multi-part starting games, this tourney plays as Top of the Hour.

Head over to the Tropical Bingo Room for some fun under the sun and a chance to win ton of prizes when you join Vegas Crest’ Tropical Summer Bingo Tourney. Every Tuesday play Top of the Hour games for guaranteed pots for just $0.25 each.

Win as many Tropical themed games that you can and if rank in the top 40 you will not only walk away with your bingo prize, but a special tournament prize too.

There are 9 tropical patterned games to look for. Each game will offer a special buy 7 cards receive 3 free.

Prizes

1st place- $800 Cash

2nd place- $400 Free Play

3rd place- $200 Free Play

4th place- $100 Free Play

5th place- $75 Free Play

6th-10th place- $50 Free Play

11th-20th place- $25 Free Play

21st-30th place- $10 Free Play

31st-40th place- $5 Free Play

The tournament will take place every week starting on Monday at 12:00 am and running until Tuesday night at 11:59pm. All free play winnings are subject to 35x wagering before winnings can be cashed out. Players must have funded their accounts in the previous 7 days to participate.