Fair ‘N’ Square Birthday Treats – Win $100.00 Guaranteed Prize Pots

Be among the lucky winners of our amazing $100.00 Guaranteed Prizes with our Birthday Treats games.

Vegas Crest Bingo is celebrating its 24th birthday this month with tons of birthday treats up for grabs. Wednesday August 26th snag one of the $100 guaranteed prize pots when you play the Fair ‘N’ Square Birthday Treats event.

The celebrations are taking place in the Summer Bingo room starting at 5:00pm EDT and playing for a full two hours. To make it fair for everyone, all players will buy the same amount of 6 bingo cards for $6.00 and have the same chances to win.

The best part about this event is it takes place on the same day as Women’s Equality Day. You can celebrate both events at once. All bingo cards will earn double the regular bingo points earned and 500 points will be rewarded to all players with one to go prizes.

Ready to join on the birthday celebrations? Play Vegas Crest Bingo today and receive 10 no deposit free spins just for joining, and then $2,500 in bonuses with the first two deposits. The first deposit will receive a 200% bonus up to $1,000 plus 30 free spins. The second deposit will be matched with a 300% up to $1,500 plus an additional 60 free spins.