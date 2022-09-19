Free Spins Mania on Slot Games This Month at Cyberspins

Its Free Spins Mania over at CyberSpins

It’s Free Spins Mania over at CyberSpins every Monday and Tuesday. Starting at 12:01am Monday and ending at 11:59pm on Tuesday claim up to 60 free spins on different slots each day. CyberSpins has handpicked free spins on different three featured slots; The Heroes, All Heart and Bonnies Clyde.

Deposit a minimum of at least $30 every Monday and Tuesday to claim 30 free spins each day. Receive up to 60 free spins each week until depending on your deposit amount and your VIP status.

Deposit Free Spins

$30-$54.99 40 free spins on The Heroes

$55 or more 50 free spins on All Heart

$110 or more 60 free spins on Bonnies Clyde- VIP only

This special weekly offer is valid with the first deposit of the day on Monday and Tuesday and cannot be claimed with any other advertised promotion. All free spins must be claimed within 24 hours, or they will expire. Winnings are subject to 35x wagering.

Since this promotion cannot be claimed with any other promotion if you are new there’s still the new player welcome bonus offers. When you register a new account CyberSpins will credit all new accounts with a $1,250 + 200 free spins 5-part welcome bonus.