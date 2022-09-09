Get a 50% Bonus with the Vegas Crest Video Bingo Cashback

It’s time for our Video Bingo Cashback promotion every week this September! You get a 50% bonus based on your losses at Vegas Crest.

There’s no losing when you play Vegas Crest! One of the best promotions there is, is when you win even when you lose! Vegas Crest is offering its Video Bingo Cashback every Sunday and Monday this month, and you can do just that, win even when you lose! Earn up to a 50% cashback reward on all your losses.

What is Video Bingo Cashback?

Video Bingo Cashback is a special 50% bonus that you can receive on all your losses when you deposit and play Sunday and Monday each week this month. The best thing about this bonus is that you can use it to earn your next bonus.

The promotional prize will be available to claim the next day after 3am. This is a promotion that is based on losses only. The maximum cashback that can be received is $250. The bonus monies must be wagered at least 35x before winnings can be cashed out. If wagering isn’t met within seven days, the reward will expire. Only video bingo games qualify for the bonus.

If you are interested in winning even when you lose, then head over to Vegas Crest today to get signed up. New players can try out the games with 10 free spins, no deposit required and then $2,500 in welcome bonuses with the first two deposits.