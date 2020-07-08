Get in on Great Cash Prizes at Vegas Crest Online Bingo Rooms

Join Vegas Crest’s Live Multi-Player Bingo Rooms. Enjoy huge jackpots when you hit the right numbers in the online Bingo games

Vegas Crest offers live multi-player bingo rooms that are open round the clock. Nonstop bingo action and fun are guaranteed with an array of bingo games and jackpots guaranteed in each room and with each game. Go head-to-head with other bingo players as you battle it out to be the first to yell ‘bingo’. Enjoy chat games with chat hosts in all the rooms giving you the chance to earn some extra bingo bucks and more.

Vegas Crest offers several bingo rooms; Summer Bingo, Diamond Bingo, Pack & Line Bingo, USA Bingo, Nickel Bingo and Tourney Bingo that range from fixed bingo pots to tournament competitions. Some bingo rooms are open daily and some open on certain days of the week. Each room holds its own progressive jackpot and card prices.

The bingo section of the casino site offers its own unique promotions and bonuses. For example, July 19th is Ice Cream Treats night. For one hour of sweet madness, starting at 8:00pm EDT, you will be playing for $150 dollar games. Tickets are just $0.75 each and are buy 5 get 2 free. Enjoy a double scoop of delicious bingo fun compliments of Vegas Crest !