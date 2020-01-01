Head Downtown for Low Cost B75 Bingo in the Nickel Room

Start the New Year Off Right Playing for Nickels a Game at Downtown Bingo

Start the new year off right playing for nickels a game at Downtown Bingo. Downtown Bingo hosts the Nickel Bingo room daily from 1:00pm Est until 9:00pm. The Nickel Bingo room is filled with excitement with low cost entertainment for just $0.05 per card.

The fun and excitement starts out with Crazy Nickel Games. These crazy games start with a $100 pot and each time a ball is called the prize drops until it’s won. These games guarantee a payout of at least $10. Next on the schedule are starting $25 bingo games. Of course, these too are just $0.05 per card with cash prizes starting at $25 and growing rapidly as players purchases cards. Top of the hour $2,500 coveralls ends the evening. The minimum prize is worth $25 with the possibility of winning the maximum payout.

With fantastic cash prizes worth up to $2,500, the Nickel Bingo room is a guarantee to entertain for just pennies per game. The best part about the Nickel Bingo room is that new players can use their 500% welcome bonus to purchase cards. All players are welcome, including players from the USA.