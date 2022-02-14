Join the Bingo My Valentine Tourney at Cyberspins

Join the CyberSpins Bingo My Valentine Tournament for guaranteed wins and guaranteed fun

You’ll have fun this weekend, and all month when you play CyberSpins Bingo My Valentine Tourney. The Valentine’s Bingo Room hosts a weekly tournament from Friday through Sunday.

How do you join? Get started by logging into your account, or make one if you haven’t played CyberSpins. You’ll find the Valentine’s Bingo Room starting on Friday. Get in on the multi-part guaranteed games that pay $14/$21/$42. With each multipart, you get a different Valentine’s Day themed game, each paying a guaranteed amount. Cards are just $.35 with a special promo attached to each game you play. You get 3 free cards when you buy 7.

The top 30 players who win the most patterns get a share of the guaranteed prize pool. Every bingo game you win, you earn a point.

Prizes

1st place- $1,500

2nd place- $750 Free Play Bonus

3rd place- $500 Free Play Bonus

4th place- $250 Free Play Bonus

5th place- $100 Free Play Bonus

6th-10th place- $50 Free Play Bonus

11th-20th place- $25 Free Play Bonus

21st-30th place- $15 Free Play Bonus

All free play bonuses are subject to 35x wagering. All cash prizes are wager free.