Join the Elite VIP Club & Double Your Rewards at Vegas Crest

Get Double the Rewards with Vegas Crest Elite VIP Club, on all play and double the Match Bonuses.

It always pays to be VIP over at Vegas Crest! Get double the rewards and the royal treatment when you join Vegas Crests’ VIP program. Vegas Crest offers special VIP funding bonuses and tons of VIP rewards to all its VIP players.

VIPs receive twice the daily bonuses. Some of the bonuses include Daily 75% match up to $75 with the first deposits of the day. Daily 100% match up to $250 with the first deposits of the day between $100.01 and $250. Daily 200% match up to $1,000 with the first two deposits of the day and they are over $250.01.

VIPs get TWICE the Daily Bonuses:

Daily 75% match up to €75 on first two deposits between €25 and €100

Daily 100% match up to €250 on first two deposits between €100.01 and €250

Daily 200% match up to €1,000 on first two deposits over €250.01

Wait, there’s more! Once you’re a VIP player you will also receive an automatic 25% on all other deposits all day every day, exclusive access to the VIP Bingo room and double the casino and bingo comp points.

How do you become a VIP player? You are granted instant access when you deposit a minimum of $1,000 in the previous month. This can be all at one time or multiple deposits. Qualified players will see a VIP symbol next to their username as soon as they are upgraded to VIP status.