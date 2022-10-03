Play Monday’s/Tuesdays for a Chance to Win $1,400 in Cash

Cyberspins Trick of Treat Bingo Tournament in October has a whopping $1,400 in cash and Free Play Bingo Bonuses for runners-up

CyberSpins is hosting a weekly bingo tournament with this month’s theme, Halloween. The Trick or Treat Bingo Tourney will play every Monday and Tuesday throughout the month of October with a $3,300 prize pool up for grabs every week.

The tournament competition will start on Monday at 12:01am and end on Tuesday at 11:59pm. The fun will take place in the Halloween Bingo Tourney room where there will be Top of the Hour games playing with guaranteed prizes for each multi-part bingo game.

Prizes will consist of $31/$31/$31. Each game will be various Halloween themed patterns. Cards are just $0.50 each. The way to get to the top of the leaderboard is to win as many Halloween themed games as you can. If you place amongst the top 40 players, you guarantee yourself a piece of the candy.

Prizes

1st place- $1,400 Cash

2nd place- $700 Free Play

3rd place- $350 Free Play

4th place- $125 Free Play

5th place- $75 Free Play

6th-10th place- $50 Free Play

11th-20th place- $25 Free Play

21st-30th place- $10 Free Play

31st-40th place- $5 Free Play

Only active funding players will be eligible for the tournament at CyberSpins. Prizes given in free play will be subject to 35x wagering.