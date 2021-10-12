Play Pumpkin Bingo for a Nickel this Sunday over at CyberSpins

Pumpkin Bingo is where its at! Head on over to CyberSpins this Sunday and every Sunday this month and play some low card bingo for just a nickel a card.

The great Pumpkin Bingo event kicks off at 6:00pm EDT in the Halloween Bingo room. There will be two games on offer throughout the evening. The first one is the Mystery Bingo game. These games will start with a prize pot of $13.00 minimum and will continue to grow until it reaches $31.00.

The prizes will bounce back and forth every three balls called. The second bingo game is a $3,100 Coverall game. These will play at the top of the hour with cards just a nickel a piece.

It’s safe to say that spookily easy wins are here at CyberSpins this month. Join in on the fun and nonstop bingo action with 10 no deposit free spins plus $1,250 in casino bonuses plus another 190 spins when you sign up and make your first two deposits.