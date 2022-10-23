Play to Win $20,000 in Cyberspins Epic Bingo Event 🏆!

Win $10,000 playing CyberSpins’ $20,000 Epic Bingo Party this Saturday October 29th.

This month is no different than any other month. CyberSpins is the only online bingo site that guarantees one game paying out $10,000. The last Saturday of the month is when it is taking place. There will be ten $1,000 guaranteed games throughout the evening and then the big event game taking place at 11:00pm.

Epic Bingo Lineup

Saturday October 29th at 6:00pm in the Tourney Bingo Room.

10 warm-up games at the top of the hour costing $2.00 each.

$10,000 Coverall Big Event Game at 11:00pm costing $5.00 each.

All cards are buy three get two free with a cap set at 120 cards for each player.

Don’t miss out on your chance to bank some serious cash this Saturday! If your not registered yet, join CyberSpins today. There’s 10 no deposit free spins and $1,250 in bonuses plus another 190 free spins up for grabs for all new players.

The first deposit is matched 100% up to $500 plus 100 free spins credited, and then another 90 free spins with the second deposit and 150% match up to $750.