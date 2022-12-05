Pot in to Win with Cyberspins Naughty or Nice Tourney

Enjoy Cyberspins Naughty or Nice Slots Tournament and win up to $600 cash every week. Every Monday and Tuesday between 12:01AM and 11:59PM EST

Have you been Naughty or Nice? Play CyberSpins to find out! Whether you been Naughty or Nice this year when you play CyberSpins Naughty or Nice Tournament it doesn’t really matter, there’s plenty of prizes for everyone to enjoy.

Each week during the month of December there’s a festive $1,000 in prizes to be won. Win up to $600 in cash when you join the competition starting on Monday’s at 12:01am and turning through 11:59pm on Tuesdays.

Play any of the qualifying Christmas themed slots to earn your ranking in the top 20; Stay Frosty, Take Santas Shop, Twin Fruits of Santa, Santas Workshop, Xmas Party, Santa Bumble Bee Hold and Win, Advent Wins, Sleighin It, Misfit Toyland, Jingle Bell Jackpots, Merry Scary Christmas and Christmas Candy to score the best equalized win over five consecutive spins.

Prizes

1st place- $600 Cash

2nd place- $100 Casino Bonus

3rd place- $75 Casino Bonus

4th place- $30 Casino Bonus

5th place- $20 Casino Bonus

6th-10th place- $15 Casino Bonus

11th-20th place- $10 Casino Bonus

All prizes except the 1st place cash prize are subject to 35x wagering. At least one deposit must have been made in the previous seven days to be eligible to play.