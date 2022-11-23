Thursday Mega Thursday Bonuses up to $2K at Cyberspins

Make this Thanksgiving one to remember and a chance to win big playing CyberSpins and claiming the Mega Thursday Bonus.

Starting at 12:01am on the 24th claim 200% on any two deposits, and then another 400% on two more deposits. This is four amazing thankful bonuses to make this Thanksgiving a winning one! Want more? Deposit with Crypto and CyberSpins will boost the already Mega bonus by 25% more!

This feast of a bonus can be claimed four times on Thanksgiving Day. The bonus is subject to 40x wagering before winnings can be cashed out and will expire after 7 days if not played.

Mega Thanksgiving Bonus

Deposit

$30-$60 to claim 200% x2

$60.01 or more to claim 400% x2

Receive an extra 25% when depositing with BitCoin or other accepted Cryptocurrencies

To claim just choose the Mega Thursday Bonus before making your deposit.

You’re missing out if you’re not playing CyberSpins. Join today to take advantage of all the extra bonuses this holiday season.

New players start out with 10 free no deposit spins and then $1,250 in bonuses plus another 190 free spins. The first deposit is matched 100% plus 100 free spins and the second 150% plus 90 more spins.