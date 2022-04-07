Vegas Crest Casinos Crazy Friday Bonus is No Joke!

Vegas Crest is doing April Fools on a Friday this month. So, what better way to celebrate than by giving you a funding promotion every Friday in April?

Every Friday this month enjoy up to a 300% reward. Depending on your deposit amount and if you are VIP or not you could receive an extra 125% all the way up to 300%.

The promotion is valid from 12:01am through 11:59pm. To claim just make a qualifying deposit of at least $30 and the bonus will be credited.

Crazy Friday Bonus

Deposit- $30-$80 for a 125% Casino Bonus

Deposit- $80.01-$150 for a 150% Casino Bonus

Deposit- $150.01+ for a 250% Casino Bonus

Deposit- $150.01 and are VIP for a 300% Casino Bonus

The Crazy Friday Bonus is available every Friday during April and must be claimed with the first deposit of the day only. The bonus cannot be claimed in conjunction with any other promotions. The bonus plus deposit are subject to 35x wagering. Vegas Crest’ general terms and conditions apply.

Although this bonus is for existing players new players aren’t left out! New players are welcomed to Vegas Crest with their own special unique bonus. 10 free no deposit spins are credited for all new accounts, and then $2,500 in casino welcome bonuses plus another 190 free spins. Make the first deposit and receive 200% up to $1,000 plus 30 free spins. The second deposit is matched 300% plus 60 free spins are awarded.