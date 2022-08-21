Vegas Crest Casinos Slots are on Fire; Tournament Action!

Tanya L.
Slots on Fire Tournament

Join the two day slot competition every week playing Vegas Crest for a chance to win some great prizes

Join Vegas Crest every Tuesday and Wednesday for a chance to show off your slot skills and win a share of guaranteed weekly prize pool worth $925.

The tournament’s theme is all things fire and flame. Each of the slots are turning up the heat. Qualifying slots include Sizzle Fire, Take the Kingdom, Red Hot Slots, Fire and Steel, 7 Fortune Frenzy, 88 Frenzy Fortune, Hot Hand, Origin of Fire, Chariots of Fire, Super Dragons Fire, Wicked Heart and Firestorm 7.

If you can spin the best equalized win on any of the slots and rank amongst the top 20 players, you will grab yourself a hot prize.

Prizes

1st place- $500 Cash
2nd place- $100 Casino Bonus
3rd place- $75 Casino Bonus
4th place- $50 Casino Bonus
5th place- $25 Casino Bonus
6th-10th place- $15 Casino Bonus
11th-20th place- $10 Casino Bonus

At least one deposit must have been made to be eligible for the tournament. You must make sure to opt in for your game play to count. The tournament scores are based on the best equalized win over 5 consecutive rounds.

All prizes will be credited to winning accounts every Thursday at Vegas Crest. Casino bonuses must be wagered 35x before winnings become cashable. The last tournament competition is August 31st.

Vegas Crest Casino Review

Vegas Crest Casino

Boost your Casino fun as a new player with up to €2,500 in free cash!

Tanya L.
Tanya L. made the move with us from Casino Scam Report (https://www.casinoscamreport.com) over to Casino Players Report (https://www.casinoplayersreport.com) as we re-branded in 2017. Tanya handles all the latest casino bonus news.

