Vegas Crest Casinos Slots are on Fire; Tournament Action!

Join the two day slot competition every week playing Vegas Crest for a chance to win some great prizes

Join Vegas Crest every Tuesday and Wednesday for a chance to show off your slot skills and win a share of guaranteed weekly prize pool worth $925.

The tournament’s theme is all things fire and flame. Each of the slots are turning up the heat. Qualifying slots include Sizzle Fire, Take the Kingdom, Red Hot Slots, Fire and Steel, 7 Fortune Frenzy, 88 Frenzy Fortune, Hot Hand, Origin of Fire, Chariots of Fire, Super Dragons Fire, Wicked Heart and Firestorm 7.

If you can spin the best equalized win on any of the slots and rank amongst the top 20 players, you will grab yourself a hot prize.

Prizes

1st place- $500 Cash

2nd place- $100 Casino Bonus

3rd place- $75 Casino Bonus

4th place- $50 Casino Bonus

5th place- $25 Casino Bonus

6th-10th place- $15 Casino Bonus

11th-20th place- $10 Casino Bonus

At least one deposit must have been made to be eligible for the tournament. You must make sure to opt in for your game play to count. The tournament scores are based on the best equalized win over 5 consecutive rounds.

All prizes will be credited to winning accounts every Thursday at Vegas Crest. Casino bonuses must be wagered 35x before winnings become cashable. The last tournament competition is August 31st.