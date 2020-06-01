In recent months, the Covid-19 pandemic has taken much of the online bingo industry online. Many of the new players arriving in the world of new online bingo sites are migrating from brick and mortar casinos, betting shops and sports betting.

This means that many of these new players will not be well versed in the ways of online bingo and what makes a UK bingo site worth signing up for. For new players, it is important when choosing a new bingo site to be sure to read some comprehensive reviews.

In this article, we will look at why bingo sites comparison portals are helpful for new players. From introducing players to the importance of bonuses to the idea of security at online bingo sites, we will cover it all.

Comparison Portals List the Best Bonuses

In the world of online bingo sites, bonuses are provided to new members as an incentive to sign up. The most common of these come in the form of a welcome bonus deposit match, which provides a percentage of your initial deposit as a special bonus to get started on the right foot.

There is also the no deposit bonus, which awards new players free credit simply for signing up at bingo sites. Then there’s the reload bonus, which rewards you each and every time you make a deposit, usually with free spins or even extra credit!

So, why is it important to find the best bonuses? Amelia Cassiday from www.bingosites.co.uk says “choosing a reliable and trusted bingo site can be difficult, this is why comparison & review sites are important for players.”

Free spins, cashback and special prizes are also usually available at new bingo sites, so newbies have more than enough of an incentive to head to UK online bingo sites.

Comparison Portals List the Variety of Games

Bingo site comparison portals also show newcomers to the industry the variety of games on offer at a given site. Whilst most new bingo sites have 90 ball and 75 ball bingo games, you can also get 80 ball, 50 ball and 30 ball bingo games at online bingo sites.

Why is it important to know about all the games on offer at a bingo site? Well, although we all know how much fun bingo can be, there will undoubtedly be a day when you will want to vary the gaming slightly and try something new!

What’s more, new bingo sites provide much more than simply bingo. In fact, the majority of bingo sites offer their players exciting online games such as table games, slots, jackpot games and more. Always make certain to check this prior to signing up for UK bingo sites.

They Assess the Design of Sites

One other big area of an online bingo site is the design, which is what draws in players and keeps them entertained for hours on end! Stimulating yet also pleasing, the design of new bingo sites is key in the modern age.

Luckily, comparison portals will rate an online bingo site in terms of its design for you, meaning you don’t have to traverse the net in search of the coolest theme and most striking colour schemes!