Win $10,000 in Cyberspins $20,000 Epic Bingo Party

CyberSpins $20,000 Epic Bingo Event is this Saturday September 24th. You have a chance to win some epic prizes every Saturday. From 6:00PM EDT, join in the Tourney Room for $1,000 Guaranteed Games

Have plans for Saturday September 24th? If you don’t you do now! CyberSpins Epic Bingo Event is taking place where everyone has a chance to win $20,000 in guaranteed payouts. The fun and excitement starts at 6pm and lasts through 11pm. There will be tons of warm-up top of the hour games leading up to the big $10,000 big event coverall game.

$20,000 Epic Bingo Event Lineup – Warm-Up Games

6pm-10pm- 10 Warm-up, Top of the Hour and Mid-Hour games feature $1,000 in guaranteed payouts for each game

Main Event – 11pm- $10,000 Coverall Game

Cards for the warm-up games are $2.00 each and $5.00 each for the main event. All games will offer CyberSpins special buy 3 get 2 free. There’s a cap set at 120 max for all players. If you don’t have time or made plans no worries, you can pre-order your cards today so you don’t miss out!

Play for your chance at the guaranteed games with $10 no deposit plus another $1,250 in free cash and an extra 200 free spins when you join CyberSpins today.

1st deposit- 100 free spins plus 100% bonus up to $500

2nd deposit- 90 free spins plus 150% bonus up to $750