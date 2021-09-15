Win $1500 in Cash in Cyberspins Bingo Academy Tourney

Join CyberSpins’ Bingo Academy and Win $1,500 Cash, Every Weekend from Friday to Sunday

Have you ever thought of joining the Bingo Academy? If so now is your chance to join and win $1,500 in cash. Every Friday through Sunday during the month join in the fun over in CyberSpins Seasonal Room for a chance to scoop up some great cash prizes.

The Bingo Academy will feature multi-part games that are guaranteeing $15/$30/$45 games. The first part of the games will play small patterns such as 4 corners. The second part will all be back to school themed patterns and the third, coveralls.

Tickets are just $0.35 each with buy 7 get 3 free for all the games. The players who can win the most bingo games will be in the running for the prize pool. The top 50 players are guaranteed either cash or free play bonuses.

Ranking | Prizes | Balance

1st Place $1,500.00 Cash

2nd Place $1,000.00 Free Play Bonus

3rd Place $500.00 Free Play Bonus

4th Place $250.00 Free Play Bonus

5th Place $125.00 Free Play Bonus

6th – 10th Place $75.00 Free Play Bonus

11th – 20th Place $40.00 Free Play Bonus

21th – 30th Place $20.00 Free Play Bonus

31th – 50th Place $10.00 Free Play Bonus