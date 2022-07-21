Win a Share of Cyberspins Guaranteed $2,525 Prize Pool

You can win a share of the guaranteed $2,525 prize pool every Saturday and Sunday. Prizes will be split between 30 players
Join the VIP Tournament every Saturday and Sunday to win a share of the guaranteed $2,525 prize pool. The guaranteed prize pool will be split between 30 players, will you be one of the winners? First place will take home $1,000 in cold hard cash.
To join in on the competition just play any of the qualifying slots; Ten Times Wins, Go Go Monsters, Take the Bank, Book of Mummy, Pied Piper, Wild Gang, Po Chi Lam, Medusa, Great White Buffalo and Gold Tiger Ascent to score the best equalized win over 20 consecutive spins.
Prizes
1st place- $1,000 Cash
2nd place- $500 Casino Bonus
3rd place- $250 Casino Bonus
4th place- $100 Casino Bonus
5th place- $75 Casino Bonus
6th-10th place- $50 Casino Bonus
11th-20th place- $25 Casino Bonus
21st- 30th place- $10 Casino Bonus
At least one deposit must have been made in the previous 7 days to qualify and participate. Only VIP players are allowed to join. All casino bonus prizes are subject to 35x wagering.
If there is a tie the player who achieved the ranking first will win. All prizes will be credited to winning accounts on Monday.
Cyberspins Casino
$1,250 + 200 Free Spins – 5-Part Welcome Bonus Offer
- Welcome Package and Free Spins minimum wagering requirement are X35