150% Bonus w/ 25 Extra Spins on Santa’s Reel Wheels

Take a break over the holiday season and play Roaring21 with a few extra bonuses and free spins to enjoy

Get ready to enjoy a few extra slot bonuses and free spins over at Roaring21 this month while you take a break from Christmas shopping and decorating. There are times when taking a break can be a good thing, and Roaring21 is doing its best to ensure that its players are taken care of during this holiday season in particular. You can claim up to 150% extra on top of that, plus 25 free spins, 50 extra spins, a 70% match, and many more.

150% Bonus plus 25 Spins on Santa’s Reel Wheel

With a minimum deposit of $35, you will receive an added bonus of up to $25 as well as 25 free spins on Santa’s Reel Wheel when you deposit and claim your bonus. During the course of this month, you will be able to claim the bonus one time only.

65%-70% + 50 Extra Spins

When you deposit $35 or more with Crypto, you will receive 70% more to your account on top of your deposit, and you will receive 65% more with all other deposit options. On Dragon Orb, you will receive 50 free spins which will be credited to your account. There is a 40x wagering requirement on the bonus and free spin wins in addition to the bonus.

150 Monthly Spins

Make sure you do not miss your chance to claim 150 extra spins on Asgard this month. All you have to do is make a deposit of at least $55 and the spins will be credited to your account as soon as possible.

In an effort to welcome new players, Roaring21 offers them a welcome package worth $8000. There will be a 400% match bonus up to $4,000 on the first two deposits, plus 100 extra spins on top of that.