50% Monday Reload at Bitstarz on Ways of the Gauls

Play BitStarz brand-new Ways of the Gauls with an extra 50% Drunken Louts?

Why not, especially when you play BitStarz Ways of the Gauls slots with an extra 50% Monday Reload bonus and extra ways up to 12,348 different ways to win with reels 1 and 5 having 2, 3, 4, 5 or 6 symbols per spin, reels 2, 3 and 4 having up to 7 symbols per spin, wilds, scatter symbols and pays, re-spin bonus feature, extra potion symbols, free spins and more.

50% Monday Reload – Make a deposit of at least 0.0002BTC and receive a 50% Monday Reload up to 0.11BTC.

This Monday special is valid with the first deposit of the day only and is subject to 40x wagering before winnings can be cashed out. The bonus can be used to play the exciting Ways of the Gauls slot or any of the other exciting games BitStarz offers.

Remember, the Monday Reload offer is for new players only. New players are welcomed to the casino with 20 instant free spins and then 160 more free spins 20 per day for the first eight days) and $500 in casino welcome bonuses. The welcome bonus is broken down into four different sections.

1st deposit- receive 100% up to $100 or 1BTC plus 180 free spins

2nd deposit- receive 50% up to $100 or 1BTC

3rd deposit- receive 50% up to $200 or 2BTC

4th deposit- receive 100% up to $100 or 1BTC