50% Monday Reload on Northern Heat at Bitstarz

BitStarz is offering a 50% reload for its hot game of the week. Northern Heat is taking over the lands, the BitStarz lands that is!

Northern Heat is the slot of the week that not only delivers 40 action packed paylines, but a winter of wilds and wild reels. If you can handle the cold and heated wins, then the Northern Heat slot is for you. Trigger the free spins bonus feature with an extra 50%.

Monday only claim the 50% Monday Reload with the first deposit of the day. BitStarz offers the 50% bonus so you can check out the weird yet highly profitable game. To claim the 50% Monday Reload just make a qualifying deposit of at least 0.0002BTC and as soon as your deposit is complete and hits your account the bonus will be credited automatically. The max bonus you can claim is 0.15BTC.

The bonus plus deposit must be wagered at least 40x before winnings can be cashed out. There may be some game restrictions also.

Make a first deposit and BitStarz will match it 100% up to $100 or 1BTC plus credit 180 free spins. Make a second deposit and receive a 50% match up to 1BTC. The third and fourth deposit are also matched with a 50% and 100% bonus.