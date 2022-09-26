50% Reload at Bitstarz on Crack the Bank at Bitstarz

Crack the Bank Hold and Win with a Monday Reload waiting for you at BitStarz

Crack the Bank Hold and Win with an extra 50%, Monday only. The Monday Reload is a guaranteed bonus each and every week no matter which month it is. This special weekly promotion is just one of many that BitStarz is known for.

Crack the Bank Hold and Win is one of Booming Games top slots. Booming didn’t have time to just crack the vault, they wanted a game that would crack the whole bank, and that is exactly what they did. With bonus features, fixed payouts and several betting options, Crack the Bank Hold and Win is one of those games where you want to keep spinning the reels to see what comes next!

To claim your 50% Monday Reload just make a qualifying deposit of at least 0.0002BTC. There’s several cryptocurrencies BitStarz offers. Once the deposit is confirmed the bonus will be credited to your account.

This offer is valid with the first deposit of the day only. The bonus is subject to 40x wagering before winnings can be cashed out. The maximum bonus is 0.15BTC. Some games may be restricted, see the terms and conditions of the bonus when claiming.