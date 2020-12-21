50% Reload Bonus at Bitstarz on New Scarabs Slot from Booming

Test Your luck and Strike it Rich When you Play BitStarz’ Lucky Scarabs Slot with a 50% Bonus

Test your luck and strike it rich when you play BitStarz Casinos Lucky Scarabs slot with an extra 50% bonus today. BitStarz is offering a 50% Monday Reload with the first deposit of the day up to 0.25BTC. You don’t have to use the reload bonus to play Lucky Scarabs you can play any of the slots you want, but after you hear about the added bonus features in the game you may want to!

Lucky Scarabs is a 5-reel, 25 payline video slot offered by Booming Games. The slot offers everything and more with an Ancient Egyptian theme, scatters, wilds, scarab wilds, bonus spins and a hold feature.

To claim your Monday Reload just choose your deposit amount, claim the 50% Monday Reload, open Lucky Scarabs or your favorite game, and enjoy!

The Monday Reload if just one of several frequent bonus offers BitStarz offers its players. The endless bonus rewards start as you as you sign up. New players receive 20 free spins, no deposit required and a $500 welcome bonus. The welcome bonus is offered with the first four deposits. The first deposit is matched by 100% up to 100BTC plus 180 free spins.