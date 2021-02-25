7Bit Casinos Weekly Race Competition, Play Slots, Get Rewarded

7Bit Casino is hosting a Weekly Race competition with $1,000 in cash and 1,000 free spins up for grabs

Join 7Bit Casinos Weekly Race for a chance to bank a share of the $1,000 cash and 1000 free spins prize pool. Play your favorite slot and get rewarded if you place amongst the top 100 players. A weekly competition doesn’t get any better than this!

Prizes

1st place- $250

2nd place- $100

3rd place- $50

4th place- $50

5th place- $50

6th-10th place- $25

11th-100th place- prize varies with a lower cash prize and free spins

Each new competition starts on Sunday at 9:00UTC time and will fun through the following Sunday. All slots will contribute to the progression of your ranking. Only real money wagers count towards the competition.

Each player must wager at least 0.50 for it to count towards the eligibility requirements. All free spin prizes will be credited on BGaming slots; Elvis Frog in Vegas, Fire Lightning, Platinum Lightning and Platinum Lightning Deluxe.

All cash prizes are subject to 30x wagering and free spin winnings 45x. The maximum cashout from cash prizes is 10x. All players who participate must have made at least four lifetime deposits. 7Bit’s general terms and conditions apply.