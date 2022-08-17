August is CryptoMania at Red Stag, Make a Bitcoin Deposit!

CryptoMania

Hurry over to Red Stag and take advantage of the August Cryptomania promotion

Crypto is the future of online money. The electronic digital currency can be used to send money, pay for goods and services all with no bank account or personal details required.

Say goodbye to credit card declines and cash checking woes, easy casino crypto payments are here to stay and are the most secure and safe ways to play!

Enjoy exclusive perks with ultra-fast cashouts, bank-less deposits, higher limits and 300% extra when you play Red Stag and take advantage of August Cryptomania!

August Cryptomania 300% Bonus
Choose your bonus coupon at the cashier for an extra 300% bonus with your monthly Crypto deposit.

Either select bonus code CRYPTO300 or enter it in manually with BTC, BCH or LTC cryptocurrency. The minimum deposit to qualify is only $10 and the max is $1,000. The coupon is subject to 20x playthrough.

CouponPercentageMin – Max DepositValid forPlaythrough
CRYPTO500500% on your 1st deposit ever$10 – $1000New Players Only30x
CRYPTO300300% once a month$10 – $1000Beer Club and Up20x
CRYPTO115115% once a day from Monday to Thursday$10 – $1000Beer Club and Up20x
CRYPTO125125% once a day from Friday to Sunday$10 – $1000Beer Club and Up20x
CRYPTO7575% all day every day$10 – $1000Beer Club and Up20x

The monthly promotion is valid for Beer Club levels and up only. The bonus code is redeemable only once so make it count!

While your there you might as well join the Most Wanted Freeroll. The daily freeroll competitions are hosted every 24 hours with an entry fee of $0.00.

