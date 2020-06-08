BitStarz Casino is taking its players to a cash-crazy Harlequin Carnival! Harlequin Carnival is one of the casinos newest slots promising tons of excitement and plenty of winning opportunity.

Make a deposit today, Monday, and BitStarz will give you an extra 50% on top of your deposit. The minimum deposit to receive the reload offer is $20. BitStarz accepts all digital currencies with the casino being one of the top cryptocurrency casinos in the industry.

To claim the 50% Monday Reload just make a deposit and receive the 50% bonus instantly up to 5 BCH. The offer is valid on the first deposit of the day only. Monday Reload bonus terms includes the following terms and conditions; BitStarz reserves the right to reduce the Monday Reload offer to 25% for any player account they deem fit for receiving continuous unproportioned deposit/bonuses. Before winnings can be cashed out the bonus plus deposit must be wagered at least 40x. There is no maximum cashout once wagering is complete.

Make sure to visit BitStarz today! The promotion ends at 23:59pm Monday night, so you have plenty of time to claim your Monday Reload!