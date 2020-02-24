Bitstarz Slot Wars, €5,000 and 5,000 Free Spins Prize Pool

BitStarz Reboots Slot Wars Competition with More Chances to Win Every Week

BitStarz has rebooted its Slot Wars competition with there being more chances to win free spins and cold hard cash every week. The prize pool is bigger with the top ranked player taking home a $1,500 cash prize, and several nice size prizes in between. Slot Wars is one of BitStarz’ biggest promotions with the top 150 players spinning their way to the top of the leaderboard to scoop up the top-ranking prizes.

To join in on the competition all you need to do is play your favorite slot. There’s no complicated rules just stay on top of your play if you want to make it to the top of the leaderboard. Prizes will be won for every level you complete. These prizes can be cash prizes or free spins.

If you have what it takes to battle it out with your competition, play BitStarz for a chance to share the $5,000 in cash prizes and 5,000 free spins that are up for grabs! Real money deposits must be made to be eligible. You can claim the welcome bonus for new players and be eligible for the Slot Wars competition. The welcome bonus consists of a match with the first four deposits plus a free spins bonus to try out the games.