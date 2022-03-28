Book Your Monday Reload Bonus to Poseidon w/50% at Bitstarz

Its Time for Bitstarz Weekly Monday Reload Bonus! If You Are a Fan of Greek Mythology Don’t Forget to Book Your Trip to Poseidon

What’s your favorite Greek myth? This week, BitStarz is throwing us the Book of Poseidon with the God of the Sea and the Horses, along with a 50% Monday Reload to boost your bankroll.

To claim your Monday Reload, log in to your account, make a qualifying deposit, once the deposit is complete, your account will be credited with a 50% bonus up to 0.11BTC. You can use it to play the Book of Poseidon slot or any other game of your choice. You can only claim it once with the first deposit and it’s only available on Mondays. You have to deposit at least 0.0002BTC to get it. Winnings must be wagered 40 times before they can be cashed out.

The Monday Reload is only available to existing players, but don’t worry – if you join and make your first deposit today, you’ll get this weekly offer plus all the other giveaways BitStarz has to offer.

Players can try out the games for free with 20 free spins, no deposit required. Players can also get a $500 welcome package when they make their first four deposits.