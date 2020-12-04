Claim 3% Weekly Cashback When You Play CryptoSlots Casino

What Better Way to Spend the Month of December Than with Weekly Cashback When You Play CryptoSlots!

Each week claim 3% on your net losses when you play CryptoSlots Casino. CryptoSlots will inbox your weekly cashback bonus every Wednesday. It kind of sucks when you lose your deposit, but with 3% back on all net losses, busting out of your deposit isn’t a total loss especially with this weekly reward!

The max bonus amount that can be claimed is $1,000. Wagering requirements before winnings can be cashed out is only 1x the bonus. The net loss amount is calculated by adding the sum of your wagers then subtracting the sum of all wins and bonuses claimed.

All games are allowed for wagering purposes except for Jackpot Trigger. Once wagering is met all games become playable. Bonus codes will be sent directly to your email so make sure your email is correct with the casino and when signing up.

Get started playing CryptoSlots Casino with a 177% Match Bonus with the first deposit. To claim the welcome offer use promo code MATCH177CSRP. Wagering required with the welcome match is 35x the deposit plus bonus. Loyalty really does pay off when you play CryptoSlots Casino!