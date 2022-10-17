Count in on a Cashtacular Halloween Bonus at Red Dog Casino

Try the new Halloween themed slot with some free spins and a match bonus over at Red Dog

There’s a new Halloween themed slot available to play over at Red Dog Casino. Try the new slot just in time for the scary season with 45 free spins and a 240% match with your deposits. Bonus code CRUNCH can be used to get you an extra 240% on top of your deposits plus 45 free spins on Count Cashtacular.

The minimum deposit to qualify for the match and free spins is $10 when you use Neosurf, $20 with BTC, LTC, ETH, USDT, Flexepin and $30 with Credit Cards. Bonus code CRUNCH can be claimed five times total.

The maximum allowed bet while the bonus is active is $10 per spin. The max payout is 30x the deposit amount, and this is after 35x the deposit plus bonus together has been wagered. Games include Keno, Slots, Real-Series Video Slots,

Scratch Cards and Board Games. Free spins are credited on Count Cashtacular only.

Count Cashtacular is just one of several new games available for play. Red Dog offers one of the biggest gaming platforms in the industry with more than 550 slots, table games, scratch cards, keno and board games.