CryptoSlots Celebrates Players with a Gift of Gratitude!

Thank you for your continuous support and loyalty to Cryptoslots. What’s the best way to say thanks? Giving back! Celebrate with a 55% Match Bonus!

CryptoSlots Casino is celebrating everyone this holiday season! To show their appreciation they are offering some fantastic Thankful bonuses. Claim some extra cash to play your favorite slots with two bonus codes the next couple of days; 55% extra and up to 37% extra valid on your next deposit.

55% Bonus

Make a deposit of at least $50 from now through November 28th. Bonus code THANKSGIVING must be claimed to receive the added bonus, and is valid one time only on the following eligible games; Vegas Vibes High Limit, Blazing Wild Thanksgiving, Neon Reels High Limit and Secrets of Atlantis the Line. Wagering is 35x the bonus and deposit amount before winnings can be cashed out.

Extra Spins

Redeem bonus code THANKS valid for all slots for some extra spins.

Claim an extra 37% with deposits ranging from $300-$700

Claim an extra 27% with deposits ranging from $150-$299

Claim an extra 17% with deposits ranging from $75-$149

Claim an extra 10% with deposits ranging from $15-$74

The bonus code be redeemed 3x per day and is subject to 35x wagering. Both coupon codes must be redeemed before making a deposit. CryptoSlots’ general bonus rules apply.