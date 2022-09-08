CryptoSlots Introduces Divine New Seven Heaven w/ 100% Match

September 7, 2022 (Press Release) – CryptoSlots has just added Seven Heaven, a new seven-reel slot with two Wilds, a Free Spins feature and a Pick Me bonus game. Until September 10th, the crypto-only online casino will double deposits, giving players up to $500 in bonus cash to play on the new game.

To be in seventh heaven is to feel great joy and satisfaction, or ecstasy, which is exactly what this new game delivers.

Floating on heavenly clouds, with an angelic soundtrack playing in the background, Seven Heaven has a large 7X4 grid with 14 paylines, and pays both left-to-right and right-to-left, giving plenty of opportunities to spin a win.

Winning combinations consisting of the same seven symbols pays twice. Seven Triple 7s, for example, pays 1000X, and then another 1000X for a total of 2000X!

This game’s scatter is a Free Spins symbol that can award up to 21 free spins. For each scatter hit during free spins, one more free spin is awarded.

Three or more Pick Me symbols start a bonus game where players click on symbols to reveal instant prizes. They begin clicking symbols on the lowest row of the grid and bump to the next row up with each winning selection. Coin prizes increase at each row.

As they do playing any game at CryptoSlots, Seven Heaven players earn tokens to play the million-dollar Jackpot Trigger game.

INTRODUCTORY BONUSES

Available until September 9, 2022

100% Heavenly Boost

Deposits of $100 – $500

Bonus code: 7HEAVEN

Wagering requirement: 38X. May be claimed twice.

Valid for Seven Heaven only.

37% Match Bonus

60% for deposits $300 – $800

40% for deposits $100 – $299

20% for deposits $5 – $99

Bonus code: MATRIXSLOTS

Wagering requirement: 35X. May be claimed up to three times a day.

Valid for all Mega Matrix games.

Created by Slotland, an online casino pioneer, CryptoSlots has dozens of provably fair slots as well as video poker and Keno. As they play any game, players earn free tickets in the monthly $10,000+ Crypto Lotto. The cryptocurrency casino uses only Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Monero, USDT and USDC for deposits and withdrawals.