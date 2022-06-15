Cryptoslots Lotto, Win at Least $10K with at Least $100

Play for a chance to win at least $10,000 in cash when you play the Crypto Lotto

CryptoSlots’ Crypto Lotto is one of the most intriguing and fun promotions we have seen!

Everyone has a chance to strike it rich every month just from playing and earning lotto tickets for their wagers. Where else can you join an exciting promotion like this? The top prize is worth at least $10,000. This is a progressive payout so the prize rapidly increases.

Crypto Lotto Prizes

1st place- $10,000 guaranteed (progressive prize)

2nd place- $5,000

3rd place- $1,000

4th-10th place- $50 plus 50 Free Jackpot tokens

11th-20th place- $25 plus 25 Free Jackpot tokens

Terms and conditions- players must have made at least three confirmed deposits to qualify and participate in the lotto. All tickets are automatically earned and credited as soon as players wager at last $100 in one day.

All bets on Jackpot Trigger do not count towards the wagering requirement. Winning tickets will be randomly drawn on the first day of the next month.

All winners will be notified via email and has just 30 days to claim their winnings. All prizes must be wagered at least 1x before winnings can be cashed out.